Workiva (NYSE:WK) Downgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Workiva (NYSE:WK) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WK. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Workiva from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Workiva from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Workiva from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Workiva in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workiva presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.60.

Get Workiva alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WK opened at $35.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.51 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Workiva has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $64.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.63.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $85.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.32 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 120.49% and a negative net margin of 16.16%. Workiva’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workiva will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Workiva by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 724,781 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,767,000 after buying an additional 13,431 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Workiva by 38.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,358 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 5,424 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in Workiva by 391.7% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 26,674 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 21,249 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Workiva during the third quarter valued at approximately $694,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Workiva by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,396,095 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,706,000 after buying an additional 86,716 shares during the last quarter. 60.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc provides cloud-based solutions for connected data, reporting, and compliance worldwide. The company offers Wdesk, a platform that provides data collection and linking, data integrations, controlled collaboration, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data preparation tools, data connectors, and application programming interfaces that enable customers to create direct connections to their data.

See Also: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.