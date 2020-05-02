Kristin Pruitt Sells 1,650 Shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Stock

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) EVP Kristin Pruitt sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $70,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,414 shares in the company, valued at $404,802. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

LKFN opened at $40.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.02. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $30.49 and a 52 week high of $50.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $49.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.41 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 32.24%. Equities analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is currently 35.50%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKFN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 13,125 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 319,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,053,000 after acquiring an additional 87,423 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $772,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 376,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,405,000 after acquiring an additional 6,719 shares during the period. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LKFN. BidaskClub upgraded Lakeland Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.