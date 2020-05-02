Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) Reduced by Raymond James

CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) – Stock analysts at Raymond James cut their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for CGI in a report released on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James analyst S. Li now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.88 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.89. Raymond James currently has a “Buy” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for CGI’s FY2021 earnings at $3.82 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Pi Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on shares of CGI in a research note on Monday, April 27th. TD Securities cut their target price on CGI from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered CGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on CGI from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on CGI from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.17.

Shares of CGI stock opened at $63.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. CGI has a 12 month low of $46.32 and a 12 month high of $87.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.26.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 10.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CGI during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CGI during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CGI during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CGI during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 1,353.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.99% of the company’s stock.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

