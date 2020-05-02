Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Short Interest Up 10.9% in April

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600,000 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the March 31st total of 6,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,281,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 25.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $40.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $42.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $8.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.01.
Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $13.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.71. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $59.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.70.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 305.2% during the first quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 566,462 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 426,665 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,172,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 472.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 300,894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,086,000 after purchasing an additional 248,330 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 290,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 283,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,404,000 after acquiring an additional 13,958 shares during the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile
Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.
