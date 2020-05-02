Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Short Interest Up 10.9% in April

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600,000 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the March 31st total of 6,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,281,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 25.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $40.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $42.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $8.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.01.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $13.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.71. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $59.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.70.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.11. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 44.38%. The firm had revenue of $347.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post -4.31 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 305.2% during the first quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 566,462 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 426,665 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,172,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 472.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 300,894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,086,000 after purchasing an additional 248,330 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 290,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 283,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,404,000 after acquiring an additional 13,958 shares during the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Featured Article: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.