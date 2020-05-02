Oxford BioMedica (LON:OXB) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,090 at Liberum Capital

Oxford BioMedica (LON:OXB) had its price objective increased by Liberum Capital from GBX 860 ($11.31) to GBX 1,090 ($14.34) in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Liberum Capital currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Oxford BioMedica in a research note on Friday, April 24th.

Get Oxford BioMedica alerts:

Shares of LON OXB opened at GBX 720 ($9.47) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.55, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $553.74 million and a P/E ratio of -62.07. Oxford BioMedica has a 1 year low of GBX 356.73 ($4.69) and a 1 year high of GBX 793 ($10.43). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 600.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 610.55.

In related news, insider Lorenzo Tallarigo purchased 482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 555 ($7.30) per share, with a total value of £2,675.10 ($3,518.94). Insiders have bought 1,287 shares of company stock valued at $802,233 in the last ninety days.

Oxford BioMedica Company Profile

Oxford BioMedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various cancers, Parkinson's, central nervous system disorders, and ocular conditions in Europe and internationally. The company operates through Platform and Product segments.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford BioMedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford BioMedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.