Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Mantech International Corp Reduced by SunTrust Banks (NASDAQ:MANT)

Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Mantech International in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks analyst T. Sommer now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.79. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mantech International from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mantech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Mantech International in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Mantech International from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Mantech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mantech International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.17.

Shares of NASDAQ MANT opened at $75.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Mantech International has a 52-week low of $55.25 and a 52-week high of $93.99.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $611.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.29 million. Mantech International had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Mantech International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.99%.

In other Mantech International news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total transaction of $311,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,623.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Kerr purchased 449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.35 per share, for a total transaction of $30,240.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,745.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new stake in Mantech International during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Mantech International in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mantech International in the third quarter valued at $35,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mantech International by 1,578.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Mantech International by 435.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mantech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

