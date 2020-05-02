Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Short Interest Up 5.3% in April

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,770,000 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the March 31st total of 5,480,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

AKAM opened at $95.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.46. The company has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.31. Akamai Technologies has a 1 year low of $73.19 and a 1 year high of $108.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $764.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.75 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 16.74%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AKAM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group raised Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Nomura Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.65.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Adam Karon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 8,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $832,943.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,728.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,311 shares of company stock worth $2,938,395. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,971 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 137,772 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $12,589,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 48,800 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $4,459,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 119,832 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $10,350,000 after acquiring an additional 12,444 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 789,200 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $68,171,000 after acquiring an additional 10,950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

