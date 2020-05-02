Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $15.15 Million Holdings in CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 63.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 374,240 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 145,497 shares during the period. CommVault Systems comprises 0.7% of Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in CommVault Systems were worth $15,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CommVault Systems by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 929 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in CommVault Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in CommVault Systems by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,636 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CommVault Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in CommVault Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Get CommVault Systems alerts:

CVLT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded CommVault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded CommVault Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on CommVault Systems from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. BidaskClub upgraded CommVault Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of CommVault Systems in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CVLT opened at $41.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.87, a PEG ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.73. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.26 and a 52 week high of $53.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $176.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.72 million. CommVault Systems had a positive return on equity of 5.68% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

About CommVault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT).

Receive News & Ratings for CommVault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommVault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.