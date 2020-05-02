Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $18.54 Million Stock Position in Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 252,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,080 shares during the quarter. Saia comprises about 0.9% of Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $18,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Saia by 578.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 319 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Saia by 58.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 481 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Saia by 185.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter.

In other Saia news, CEO Richard D. Odell sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total transaction of $1,152,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,918,600.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA opened at $91.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.22. Saia Inc has a 1-year low of $56.35 and a 1-year high of $107.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.25. Saia had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $446.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Saia’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Saia Inc will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SAIA. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Saia from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub raised Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Saia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Saia in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Saia from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.62.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

