Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $20.10 Million Stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 0.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 246,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Arthur J Gallagher & Co accounts for about 0.9% of Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $20,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,849,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $842,769,000 after buying an additional 52,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,068,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,600,000 after purchasing an additional 123,934 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the fourth quarter worth $286,103,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,888,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,060,000 after purchasing an additional 684,715 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the fourth quarter worth $168,800,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $77.51 on Friday. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a fifty-two week low of $65.09 and a fifty-two week high of $109.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In other Arthur J Gallagher & Co news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total value of $361,426.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,433 shares in the company, valued at $361,426.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 15,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total transaction of $1,556,961.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,082 shares in the company, valued at $4,132,855.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AJG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $104.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $112.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.11.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

