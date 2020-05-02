Certified Advisory Corp Has $1.31 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.7% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 32,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,778,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 99,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 34,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,815,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 130,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,268 shares during the last quarter. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen B. Burke bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at $13,202,283.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total value of $2,064,572.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,188,125.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JPM. DA Davidson raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (down previously from $130.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.56.

NYSE JPM opened at $93.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $291.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.05 and its 200-day moving average is $121.34. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). The business had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

