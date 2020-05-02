Capital Square LLC Reduces Stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Capital Square LLC reduced its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,527 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 31,725,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $669,726,000 after purchasing an additional 8,316,576 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,999,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $491,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377,804 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,581,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,810,000 after purchasing an additional 612,306 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,750,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,612,000 after purchasing an additional 708,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,918,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,044,000 after purchasing an additional 156,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MPW opened at $16.67 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.35 and a 1 year high of $24.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 9.45 and a quick ratio of 9.45.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.13). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $294.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 83.08%.

MPW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. TheStreet cut Medical Properties Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Mizuho cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medical Properties Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.79.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.