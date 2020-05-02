AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Sold by Capital Square LLC

Capital Square LLC trimmed its position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,819 shares during the quarter. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in AGNC Investment by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in AGNC Investment during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in AGNC Investment by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in AGNC Investment by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC opened at $12.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.17. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $19.65.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.30 million. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 171.65% and a positive return on equity of 12.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a apr 20 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 11.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

AGNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.69.

In other news, Director John D. Fisk acquired 15,628 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.77 per share, with a total value of $199,569.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,712.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

