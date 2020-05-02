Capital Square LLC Decreases Holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Capital Square LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,150,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,071,270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,328,462,000 after acquiring an additional 11,738,423 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 259,567 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,575,000 after acquiring an additional 107,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 59,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,233,000 after acquiring an additional 14,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 52,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total value of $8,165,278.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,659 shares in the company, valued at $3,365,592.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 10,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total value of $1,625,165.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,786,768.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $129.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.67. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 12-month low of $91.68 and a 12-month high of $158.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FIS shares. Moffett Nathanson lowered Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $156.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group upgraded Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.21.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

