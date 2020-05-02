Capital Square LLC Takes $237,000 Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,633 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Watch Point Trust Co raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Watch Point Trust Co now owns 32,723 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 9,324 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 10,064 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Management LLC now owns 30,517 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 5,912 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MDT opened at $95.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.89. Medtronic PLC has a 52 week low of $72.13 and a 52 week high of $122.15. The company has a market capitalization of $127.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 41.38%.

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.86.

In other Medtronic news, CEO Omar Ishrak bought 8,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $110.87 per share, with a total value of $972,440.77. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

