Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Capital Square LLC

Capital Square LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Valero Energy news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,128,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,743,962.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $58.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.14 and a 200-day moving average of $79.18. The firm has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.35 and a beta of 1.75. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $101.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.22 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 68.77%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $115.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $101.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Valero Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.40.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

