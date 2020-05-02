Capital Square LLC Purchases New Position in ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)

Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in ADIDAS AG/S by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in ADIDAS AG/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in ADIDAS AG/S by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its position in ADIDAS AG/S by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ADIDAS AG/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,872,000. 0.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ADIDAS AG/S alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADDYY. Credit Suisse Group downgraded ADIDAS AG/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADDYY opened at $112.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.84. The company has a market cap of $44.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.82. ADIDAS AG/S has a fifty-two week low of $87.65 and a fifty-two week high of $176.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.25.

ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. ADIDAS AG/S had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 6.11%. Sell-side analysts predict that ADIDAS AG/S will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

ADIDAS AG/S Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

See Also: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for ADIDAS AG/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADIDAS AG/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.