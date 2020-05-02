Capital Square LLC Purchases New Position in ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)

Posted by on May 2nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in ADIDAS AG/S by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in ADIDAS AG/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in ADIDAS AG/S by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its position in ADIDAS AG/S by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ADIDAS AG/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,872,000. 0.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADDYY. Credit Suisse Group downgraded ADIDAS AG/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADDYY opened at $112.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.84. The company has a market cap of $44.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.82. ADIDAS AG/S has a fifty-two week low of $87.65 and a fifty-two week high of $176.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.25.

ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. ADIDAS AG/S had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 6.11%. Sell-side analysts predict that ADIDAS AG/S will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

ADIDAS AG/S Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

See Also: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)

Receive News & Ratings for ADIDAS AG/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADIDAS AG/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $15.15 Million Holdings in CommVault Systems, Inc.
Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $15.15 Million Holdings in CommVault Systems, Inc.
Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Selective Insurance Group
Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Selective Insurance Group
Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 10,398 Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH
Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 10,398 Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH
Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $18.54 Million Stock Position in Saia Inc
Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $18.54 Million Stock Position in Saia Inc
Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $20.10 Million Stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co
Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $20.10 Million Stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co
Certified Advisory Corp Has $1.31 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Certified Advisory Corp Has $1.31 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report