Capital Square LLC Takes $391,000 Position in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AFLAC in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AFLAC in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AFLAC in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AFLAC in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 250.0% in the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $36.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.53. AFLAC Incorporated has a 1-year low of $23.07 and a 1-year high of $57.18.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 13.49%. AFLAC’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.23%.

In related news, COO Frederick John Crawford purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $717,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 247,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,110,185.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $856,419.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,984,987.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AFL. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on AFLAC from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AFLAC from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut AFLAC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised AFLAC from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on AFLAC from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.51.

AFLAC Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

