Archford Capital Strategies LLC Buys New Position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Posted by on May 2nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 1,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on APD. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $237.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.33.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $222.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.43 and a 12 month high of $257.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.15.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD)

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $15.15 Million Holdings in CommVault Systems, Inc.
Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $15.15 Million Holdings in CommVault Systems, Inc.
Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Selective Insurance Group
Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Selective Insurance Group
Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 10,398 Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH
Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 10,398 Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH
Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $18.54 Million Stock Position in Saia Inc
Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $18.54 Million Stock Position in Saia Inc
Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $20.10 Million Stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co
Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $20.10 Million Stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co
Certified Advisory Corp Has $1.31 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Certified Advisory Corp Has $1.31 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report