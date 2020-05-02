Archford Capital Strategies LLC Buys New Position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 1,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on APD. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $237.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.33.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $222.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.43 and a 12 month high of $257.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.15.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

