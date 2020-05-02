Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:APD)

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) – Seaport Global Securities dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 27th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $2.06 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.44. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Air Products & Chemicals’ Q4 2020 earnings at $2.23 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $8.47 EPS.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.02). Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 21.66%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on APD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 price target (down previously from $276.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Air Products & Chemicals to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $237.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products & Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.33.

Shares of APD opened at $222.25 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $205.65 and its 200 day moving average is $226.15. Air Products & Chemicals has a fifty-two week low of $167.43 and a fifty-two week high of $257.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APD. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 118.6% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 83.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

