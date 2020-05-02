Capital Square LLC Invests $222,000 in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,590 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 5.3% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,352 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management raised its position in American Express by 33.1% during the first quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 53,467 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,577,000 after purchasing an additional 13,309 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in American Express by 8.0% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,638 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in American Express by 8.2% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 63,742 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,807 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in American Express by 4.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 77,276 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $6,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $88.32 on Friday. American Express has a 52-week low of $67.00 and a 52-week high of $138.13. The stock has a market cap of $73.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.56 and its 200 day moving average is $113.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.29. American Express had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.98%.

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded American Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on American Express in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on American Express from $146.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.83.

In related news, insider Raymond Joabar sold 4,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total value of $599,405.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,808.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

