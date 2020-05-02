Capital Square LLC Raises Position in Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP)

Capital Square LLC grew its position in Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) by 88.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 75,864 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 35,694 shares during the quarter. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Plains GP during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Plains GP during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Plains GP during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Plains GP during the first quarter worth about $96,000. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Shares of NYSE PAGP opened at $8.53 on Friday. Plains GP Holdings LP has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $25.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.94.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.30). Plains GP had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Plains GP Holdings LP will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.47%.

A number of analysts recently commented on PAGP shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Plains GP from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Plains GP from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Plains GP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

In other news, Director Robert V. Sinnott acquired 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.49 per share, with a total value of $436,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,854.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Harry N. Pefanis acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.39 per share, with a total value of $431,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 213,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,074,466.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 376,787 shares of company stock valued at $3,493,743. Company insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.