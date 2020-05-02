Capital Square LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Capital Square LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Element Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $745,000. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 44,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,399 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 14,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 8,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $73.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.30 and a 200 day moving average of $87.84. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $55.58 and a 1 year high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

