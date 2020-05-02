Capital Square LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Capital Square LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Sanderson Farms in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sanderson Farms in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sanderson Farms in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays raised Sanderson Farms from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Buckingham Research reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Sanderson Farms in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.43.

NASDAQ SAFM opened at $135.51 on Friday. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.13 and a 1 year high of $179.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 94.76, a P/E/G ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.70). Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $823.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. Sanderson Farms’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 27th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.00%.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

