Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc (NYSE:HY) Holdings Lowered by Capital Square LLC

Capital Square LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc (NYSE:HY) by 16.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. THB Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,931,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,789,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,137,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 130,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,679,000 after purchasing an additional 30,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 147.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HY opened at $39.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.08. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc has a 12 month low of $32.77 and a 12 month high of $65.40. The company has a market capitalization of $700.18 million, a P/E ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.44.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.78). Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 1.09%. The business had revenue of $834.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

