Capital Square LLC Sells 504 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Capital Square LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth $2,018,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 18,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 8,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth $2,051,000.

RYT stock opened at $175.85 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $135.78 and a 1 year high of $212.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $164.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.01.

