Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) Shares Acquired by Capital Square LLC

Capital Square LLC lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,600 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,021 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 14,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 14,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 25,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,332,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $832,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on RF shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.36.

Shares of RF stock opened at $10.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.50. Regions Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $6.94 and a 52 week high of $17.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 20.35%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Regions Financial Corp will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Further Reading: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.