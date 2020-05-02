Capital Square LLC Raises Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Capital Square LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 143.1% in the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $81,181.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $162.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $144.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.63.

NYSE:CAT opened at $110.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.44. The company has a market cap of $62.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.50 and a 52 week high of $150.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 10.41%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.25%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

