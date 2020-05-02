Capital Square LLC Purchases 2,097 Shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Capital Square LLC grew its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDV. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 5,640 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 241,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,193,000 after purchasing an additional 10,610 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 28,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $385,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 137,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 37,984 shares in the last quarter.

GDV opened at $16.27 on Friday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $22.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.86 and its 200-day moving average is $19.60.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

