Capital Square LLC Purchases 8,691 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Capital Square LLC grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 40.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,691 shares during the quarter. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 2,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

SBRA stock opened at $12.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $24.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.85 and a beta of 1.31.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.25). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $155.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.47 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT Inc will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $22.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sabra Health Care REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.06.

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (?Senior Housing – Leased?), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (?Senior Housing – Managed?) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

