Capital Square LLC Has $436,000 Position in New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR)

Capital Square LLC raised its stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 33,903 shares during the quarter. Capital Square LLC owned about 0.21% of New Senior Investment Group worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 61,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 36,260 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,063,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,785,000 after buying an additional 233,889 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 205,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 13,290 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 320,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,450,000 after buying an additional 49,248 shares during the period. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its position in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,211,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,921,000 after buying an additional 543,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David H. Milner purchased 50,000 shares of New Senior Investment Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.83 per share, with a total value of $241,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,352.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert F. Savage, Jr. purchased 89,500 shares of New Senior Investment Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.40 per share, with a total value of $572,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 98,876 shares in the company, valued at $632,806.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 199,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,142,600. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNR opened at $3.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.33. New Senior Investment Group Inc has a 52-week low of $1.72 and a 52-week high of $8.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.85 million, a PE ratio of -328,000.00 and a beta of 1.59.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. New Senior Investment Group had a return on equity of 0.72% and a net margin of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $86.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.25 million. Equities research analysts predict that New Senior Investment Group Inc will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered New Senior Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Senior Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.40.

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. As of December 31, 2018, New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 133 properties across 37 states.

