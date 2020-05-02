Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 1,624 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 233,558.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,789,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788,315 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,963,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,672 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $131,031,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,463,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,932,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,268,000 after buying an additional 1,011,767 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $87.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.76 and a 200-day moving average of $84.90. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $76.49 and a one year high of $89.32.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.174 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

