iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IJR. Covenant Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 264.4% during the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Tatro Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $60.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.01. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.52 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

