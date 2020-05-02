Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 80.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,198 shares during the quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $273,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after buying an additional 24,329 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $7,650,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 89,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after buying an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,542,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF stock opened at $39.04 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $50.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.36.

