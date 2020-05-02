Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Has $524,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 19,407,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359,969 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,910,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,723,000 after acquiring an additional 263,920 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,224,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,342,000 after acquiring an additional 370,156 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,802,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,581,000 after acquiring an additional 46,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,401,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,608,000 after acquiring an additional 7,897 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $70.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.26 and a 200-day moving average of $85.85. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $53.42 and a one year high of $96.96.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

