Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Buys 12,400 Shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the quarter. Southern makes up approximately 1.3% of Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $5,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Southern by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,215,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,644,596,000 after buying an additional 2,944,110 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Southern by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,003,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,656,408,000 after buying an additional 898,413 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Southern by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,184,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $966,567,000 after purchasing an additional 310,440 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Southern by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,262,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $526,302,000 after purchasing an additional 26,412 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $494,229,000. 59.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Shares of SO opened at $54.41 on Friday. Southern Co has a 12-month low of $41.96 and a 12-month high of $71.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.72 and its 200 day moving average is $61.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $57.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.46.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. Southern had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 22.20%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Southern Co will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.74%.

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 9,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total transaction of $669,225.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,233,746.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total value of $103,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,396 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,989.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Southern from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Argus raised shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Southern from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.18.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Co (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.