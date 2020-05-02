Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 203,100 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 203,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,143,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 43,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Viridian Ria LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 7,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 16,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period.

Shares of SPLG stock opened at $33.21 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $25.62 and a 1-year high of $39.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.67.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

