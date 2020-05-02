Brinker Capital Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,040 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $3,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 128.3% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 541.3% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $98.83 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a one year low of $66.29 and a one year high of $128.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 7.04. The firm has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.77.

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,424. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target (down from $125.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.50.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.