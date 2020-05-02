Bessemer Securities LLC Acquires 1,650 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

Bessemer Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 7,748 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 18,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,168 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DGX shares. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.28.

Shares of DGX stock opened at $108.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.58 and its 200-day moving average is $102.55. The stock has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.12. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 52-week low of $73.02 and a 52-week high of $125.00.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 14.79%. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, EVP J. E. Davis sold 598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total value of $67,412.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,740,521.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 230,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total transaction of $25,934,155.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,738 shares in the company, valued at $51,460,670.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 255,476 shares of company stock worth $28,656,119. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.