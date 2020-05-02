Bessemer Securities LLC Sells 133 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Bessemer Securities LLC decreased its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,109,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,724,711,000 after purchasing an additional 105,425 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,985,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,061,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,924 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,186,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,793,000 after acquiring an additional 235,577 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,937,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $412,548,000 after acquiring an additional 55,347 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,688,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $335,334,000 after acquiring an additional 807,801 shares during the period. 79.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $185.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $155.37 and a 52-week high of $266.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $193.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.38. The stock has a market cap of $32.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.21.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. Public Storage had a net margin of 53.41% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The firm had revenue of $716.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Public Storage will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Public Storage from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $254.00 to $267.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Public Storage from $205.00 to $175.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $202.00 to $201.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.12.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ?Shurgard? brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

