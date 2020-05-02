Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Sold by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,915 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 395,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 9,363 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV acquired a new position in shares of Amcor in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 1,986.1% in the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 388,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 370,072 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 650.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 118,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 102,785 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 19,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMCR opened at $8.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.04 and a 200 day moving average of $9.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.24. Amcor plc has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $11.77.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Amcor had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amcor news, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.64 per share, with a total value of $532,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ian Wilson bought 72,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.60 per share, with a total value of $475,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMCR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Friday, March 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Amcor from $7.50 to $9.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.38.

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

