Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) Shares Purchased by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) by 17,882.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,412 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ESRT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,918,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,311,000 after purchasing an additional 86,889 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,764,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,259,000 after purchasing an additional 270,668 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic raised its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 29,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 71,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Empire State Realty Trust from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Shares of ESRT opened at $8.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83, a PEG ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60. Empire State Realty Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $6.92 and a 12 month high of $15.96.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $148.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.66 million. Empire State Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.00% and a net margin of 7.96%. Empire State Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Empire State Realty Trust Inc will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building.

Further Reading: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.