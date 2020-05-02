Banque Pictet & Cie SA Cuts Stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lowered its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 154,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,801 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cabana LLC grew its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 709.4% during the fourth quarter. Cabana LLC now owns 1,389,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,856 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 823.2% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,154,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,232 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $23,081,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $21,815,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 473,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,672,000 after purchasing an additional 122,902 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares China Large-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:FXI opened at $37.32 on Friday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $33.10 and a 12-month high of $45.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.85.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.