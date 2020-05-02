Banque Pictet & Cie SA Increases Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,728 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 20,560 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. SWS Partners purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $302,000. Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 63,540 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Comcast by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 5,033 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 5,329 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Comcast from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut Comcast from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.24.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $37,938.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,569.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $34,490.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,604.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 204,739 shares of company stock worth $7,585,502 in the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $36.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $168.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $26.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.71 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

