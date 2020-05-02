Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $6.48 Million Stake in Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA decreased its stake in Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 51.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,891 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 156,495 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $6,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Logitech International in the fourth quarter valued at about $439,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 27.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 277,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,092,000 after purchasing an additional 126,685 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the fourth quarter worth about $19,703,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the fourth quarter worth about $432,000. 38.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group lowered Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

In related news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 28,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $1,287,003.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 752,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,906,253.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LOGI stock opened at $46.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.64. Logitech International SA has a fifty-two week low of $31.37 and a fifty-two week high of $48.96. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 1.01.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

