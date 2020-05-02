Michael James Callahan Sells 18,000 Shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Director Michael James Callahan sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.22, for a total transaction of $777,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,658 shares in the company, valued at $936,058.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael James Callahan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 14th, Michael James Callahan sold 18,000 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $698,940.00.

On Tuesday, March 24th, Michael James Callahan sold 18,000 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total transaction of $622,800.00.

On Wednesday, February 5th, Michael James Callahan sold 5,000 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total transaction of $244,650.00.

DDOG stock opened at $44.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -299.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Datadog has a 12 month low of $27.55 and a 12 month high of $50.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.06.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $113.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.22 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on DDOG shares. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Datadog from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Datadog presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.31.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth about $1,098,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the third quarter worth about $11,685,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth about $21,886,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth about $9,857,000. 18.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

