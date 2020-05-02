Archford Capital Strategies LLC Increases Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ED. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 269.0% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 60.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

ED stock opened at $77.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.27. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.03 and a 12-month high of $95.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.72.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 10.69%. On average, research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.765 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 70.02%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $78.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.75.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.