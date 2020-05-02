Advisory Alpha LLC Purchases Shares of 291 Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the first quarter worth about $25,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Novartis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 11.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis stock opened at $83.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.49. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $69.18 and a 1-year high of $99.84. The company has a market cap of $191.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.19. Novartis had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 24.13%. The business had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVS. Citigroup cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.25.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

Read More: What does relative strength index mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.