Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Buys 175 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

D has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.93.

NYSE D opened at $75.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Dominion Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $57.79 and a 1-year high of $90.89. The company has a market cap of $63.36 billion, a PE ratio of 45.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.23.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

