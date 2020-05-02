Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for United Parcel Service, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:UPS)

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) – Research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of United Parcel Service in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 28th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.50 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.49. KeyCorp has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 143.20%. The firm had revenue of $18.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on UPS. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $121.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.32.

Shares of UPS opened at $91.90 on Friday. United Parcel Service has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $125.31. The company has a market cap of $82.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.09.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UPS. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

