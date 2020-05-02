Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for United Parcel Service, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:UPS)

Posted by on May 2nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) – Research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of United Parcel Service in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 28th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.50 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.49. KeyCorp has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 143.20%. The firm had revenue of $18.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on UPS. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $121.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.32.

Shares of UPS opened at $91.90 on Friday. United Parcel Service has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $125.31. The company has a market cap of $82.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.09.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UPS. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Amcor plc Shares Sold by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.
Amcor plc Shares Sold by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.
Empire State Realty Trust Inc Shares Purchased by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.
Empire State Realty Trust Inc Shares Purchased by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.
Banque Pictet & Cie SA Cuts Stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF
Banque Pictet & Cie SA Cuts Stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF
Banque Pictet & Cie SA Increases Holdings in Comcast Co.
Banque Pictet & Cie SA Increases Holdings in Comcast Co.
Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $6.48 Million Stake in Logitech International SA
Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $6.48 Million Stake in Logitech International SA
Michael James Callahan Sells 18,000 Shares of Datadog Stock
Michael James Callahan Sells 18,000 Shares of Datadog Stock


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report